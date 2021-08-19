Who We Are

Since Investopedia was launched in 1999, we’ve made it our mission to simplify complex financial information and decisions for our readers, giving them the confidence to manage every aspect of their financial life.

Our millions of users come to us from all over the world and from all walks of life. Some are learning about money and investing for the first time, while others are experienced investors, business owners, professionals, financial advisors, and executives looking to improve their knowledge and skills. No matter who they are, we are here to help.

Investopedia is a part of the Dotdash publishing family.

Awards 2020 Dotdash named Publisher of the Year , Digiday

, Digiday 2019 FCS Portfolio Awards, Branded Content , Financial Communications Society

, Financial Communications Society 2018 Great Place to Work , Great Place to Work Institute

, Great Place to Work Institute 2018 Financial Content Marketing Award , Gramercy Institute

, Gramercy Institute 2018 Dotdash named Publisher of the Year, Digiday

Investopedia in the Press

Senior Editorial Team

Caleb Silver Editor-in-Chief Caleb has been the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia since 2016. He is an award-winning media executive with more than 20 years of experience in business news, digital publishing, and documentaries. Caleb sits on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee, SABEW (Society for Advancing Business Editing & Writing), and his awards include a Peabody, EPPY, SABEW Best in Business, and two Emmy nominations. Read more

Anna Attkisson Senior Editorial Director Anna Attkisson is the Senior Editorial Director for Investopedia. She oversees content strategy and operations. Anna began her career as an ASME (American Society of Magazine Editors) intern at American Homestyle & Gardening magazine. Since then, she has gone on to cover a vast range of complex topics from small business to finance. Previously, she has served as the editorial director at Business.com, Business News Daily, and Tom’s IT Pro. Anna holds a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Kansas. Read more

Walden Siew Editorial Director, Trading and Investing Walden is a veteran business and investing editor with more than 20 years running major titles and serving global media companies such as Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and LinkedIn, where he was the company’s first finance editor. Walden most recently served as the editor-in-chief of the workplace and HR/benefits brands for Arizent’s Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser magazines, managing coverage of the future of work. Walden was the news editor for investing and technology coverage at Crain’s InvestmentNews and a founding editor of the Reuters Global Markets Forum online community. Read more

Ben Woolsey Associate Editorial Director, Financial Products and Services Ben is the Associate Editorial Director, Financial Products and Services for Investopedia and is responsible for the news, education and rating methodologies that Investopedia creates around the various products and services it reviews. Ben has over 30 years of experience in financial services and has spent his career in marketing, operations and content management roles for banks, credit card issuers and credit card marketplace websites, including CreditCards.com and Bankrate.com. His area of specialization over the past 20 years has been credit cards. Read more

Julia Kagan Senior Editor Julia is Senior Editor of Personal Finance at Investopedia and has been with the company since 2014. A longtime finance writer and editor for national consumer and technical audiences, she is the former editor of Consumer Reports and Psychology Today and was also Vice President and Editorial Director of Consumers Union as well as Vice President, Content for Zagat Surveys. Read more

Jill Cornfield Senior Editor Jill Cornfield is a Senior Editor of Personal Finance at Investopedia. She is an experienced writer and editor with a special interest in retirement strategies, daily finance, and saving for specific goals. She believes people may have innate personal finance and spending habits, but that change is definitely possible. Read more

Investopedia By the Numbers

Investopedia has been helping readers for 21 years. Today, our 840 contributors help our more than 44 million monthly readers find answers to empower them to take control and improve their financial lives.

36,000+ The number of articles that appear on Investopedia. More than 14,000 of those are definitions of financial terms.

Editorial Standards

Our mission is to simplify complex financial information and decisions so that our readers have the confidence to manage every aspect of their financial life. We aim to ensure that all of the articles on our site are empowering, unbiased, accurate, and inclusive.

We are committed to following the Codes of Ethics of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW). Our content is guided by and upholds the Society for Professional Journalists’ foundations of ethical journalism: being accurate and fair, minimizing harm, acting independently, and being accountable and transparent. We also uphold the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines on disclosures, where applicable.

The Investopedia staff of editors work with our network of contributors and review boards to write, update, and manage all the articles you find on Investopedia. We don’t make recommendations for you to buy, sell, or hold securities or investments. We offer independent and unbiased product and service evaluations, and we provide relevant analysis, context, insights, and educational information to help you make smarter, better-informed decisions.

Our editorial team is continually evaluating the articles across our site to flag any that contain information that is known to be or is likely to be out-of-date. Such articles are reviewed and updated or, if necessary, completely rewritten, rechecked, and re-edited. Our network of experienced experts who uphold our process and policies assists with our updating efforts. Articles that have been updated are date-stamped to reflect this.

Our editorial team approves all story ideas independently, and our expert contributors each have deep subject matter expertise in the topics that we assign them. Our team of professional editors, fact checkers, and producers reviews content to ensure it upholds our values.

All staff are responsible for disclosing any potential conflicts of interest.

Investopedia content is for informational purposes and is not intended to substitute for the advice of a licensed or certified attorney, accountant, financial advisor, or other certified financial professionals.

Financial Review Board

The Financial Review Board includes experts with more than 100 years of combined financial experience, across every facet of the economy and personal finances. The board includes certified financial planners, certified public accountants, economists, entrepreneurs, financial analysts, investors, tax experts, and university professors. Members of the board read, review, and provide updates on our content to our editorial team so that the readers of Investopedia can feel empowered to make smarter financial decisions with the most accurate information.

Diverse Perspectives and Inclusive Content

We aim to reflect the perspectives of all ethnicities, gender identities, generations, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic backgrounds in our content to ensure we are elevating and empowering those with different points of view and serving all of our diverse readers. Specifically, we are committed to improving the degree to which Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are represented on our editorial staff and contributor teams as well as ensuring our content is inclusive of BIPOC perspectives.

As part of our commitment, Dotdash established an Anti-Bias Review Board made up of educators, advocates, public health specialists, journalists, researchers, financial experts, and other professionals, each with a background in supporting diversity, inclusion, and racial justice initiatives. Members review content and images across Dotdash, including Investopedia, using research and their expertise and judgment to advise the editorial team on language, images, themes, and tone to ensure our content represents and empowers all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, ages, abilities, religions, and socioeconomic circumstances.

Corrections

Investopedia is committed to telling readers when an error has appeared, and to correcting it. This transparency applies to small and large mistakes, including news, but only if an error was made at the time of original publication. Corrections will be clearly noted on the page. When our journalism is factually correct, but the language is not as clear or detailed as necessary, the story may be updated without an editor’s note.

Management Team

Investopedia is part of the Dotdash publishing family and operates under the leadership of CEO Neil Vogel and the rest of the Dotdash senior management team.

Dylan Zurawell General Manager Dylan is the General Manager of Investopedia and is responsible for Investopedia’s strategy and operations. He joined Investopedia in 2011 as a Product Manager and over the following six years held successively senior roles in product, operations, and marketing before becoming Investopedia’s GM in 2018 following the acquisition of the brand by Dotdash. Read more

Katherine Divney CRO, Dotdash Finance As Chief Revenue Officer for Dotdash Finance, Katherine oversees the sales, marketing and client services teams responsible for delivering best in class media partnerships for our clients spanning all areas of the Financial Services Industry. Prior to Dotdash, Katherine held leadership roles in financial media sales as SVP Sales at Seeking Alpha, Executive Director at The Wall Street Digital, and Sales Director at MarketWatch. Katherine began her 20 year digital media career in Boston, in sales at Yahoo!, and Media Planning at Digitas. Katherine sits on the Executive Board of Directors for the Financial Communications Society. Katherine holds a B.A. in History & Psychology from Boston College. She resides in White Plains, NY with her husband and three children. Read more

Caleb Silver Editor-in-Chief Caleb has been the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia since 2016. He is an award-winning media executive with more than 20 years of experience in business news, digital publishing, and documentaries. Caleb sits on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee, SABEW (Society for Advancing Business Editing & Writing), and his awards include a Peabody, EPPY, SABEW Best in Business, and two Emmy nominations. Read more

Jen Brown VP, Sales – Dotdash Finance As VP, Sales for Dotdash Finance, Jen is responsible for global revenue for clients spanning all areas of the financial services industry. Jen’s career spans 20+ years in digital and mobile media sales at startups and corporations including Flipboard, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo! and weather.com. Jen holds a B.A. in Philosophy and Communication from the University of Delaware. Read more

Chris Cannon Director, Marketing (Brand) Chris joined the Investopedia team in 2017. In his role, Chris manages the strategies for driving audience growth and development for the brands’ newsletters, social media, and podcasts programs. Chris also oversees the direct marketing for Investopedia’s video courses. Prior to Dotdash, Chris led consumer growth and engagement programs at a variety of online businesses including Weebly (acquired by Square), Spafinder, and LegalZoom, among others. Chris received his MBA from East Carolina University and a BA in History from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Read more

Michael Capecci VP, Marketing (Sales) As VP of Marketing, Michael oversees all aspects of ad sales marketing in the B2B space for Dotdash Finance, which serves the needs of endemic financial brands across Investopedia, The Balance, and the entire suite of Dotdash sites. Prior to joining Dotdash, Michael was the VP, Product Sales & Strategy at Seeking Alpha, overseeing the custom solutions team. He started his career at Lowe & Partner/SMS developing and producing digital projects for Smirnoff and Mercedes. Michael made the move to the financial world in 2006 when he joined Bloomberg, where he spent more than seven years directing digital sales, first on the West Coast and then in the Northeast. Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from Fordham University. Read more

Joyce has been part of brand and product design at Dotdash since 2015. She currently oversees design for Dotdash’s finance brands, Investopedia and The Balance, and the performance marketing teams which service all 21 Dotdash brands. Joyce’s work has achieved award-winning results including EPPY, OMMA and W3 awards in UI/UX, Visual Aesthetics, and Website Design. Prior to Dotdash, Joyce served as a Creative Director at the JCC, as well as a design consultant for various nonprofit and arts organizations. She has also worked on design teams at Food & Wine Magazine and Christie’s. Read more

Alexandra Kerr Director, Earned Media at Investopedia & The Balance Alexandra Kerr is the Director of Earned Media for Investopedia and The Balance and has 10 years of experience as a producer, writer, and editor for various mediums. She began her career as a producer in talk radio and has also served as a script consultant on several films. Now she oversees strategy and production of Investopedia and The Balance’s on-air talent, public appearances, content specials, and data-journalism special reports. Read more

Megan LaCava VP, Client Services – Dotdash Finance As VP, Client Services for Dotdash Finance, Megan oversees the Sales Planning, Account Management and Finance Direct Response teams to develop strategic solutions for our global client base and execute successful partnerships. Megan originally joined Investopedia in 2015 to lead the Client Services & Marketing teams before Investopedia became part of Dotdash in 2018 and her responsibilities expanded to cover all financial services industry clients. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Client Services at SET Media, a video ad technology company. She started her career in media planning at Universal McCann in San Francisco working with brands such as Microsoft and Sony. Read more

Jonathan Louey Associate Director, Product Jonathan is the Associate Director of Product for Investopedia and The Balance and is the product owner for both brands. He has over a decade of experience working in product management and finance. Prior to his experience at Dotdash, he worked as a financial analyst at Conde Nast and research analyst at Artio Global Investors. He studied at American University in Washington, DC, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration. Read more

Keith Whamond VP, Product As VP, Product at Dotdash, Keith is responsible for product management of Dotdash’s financial brands (Investopedia and The Balance) as well as its performance marketing teams whose work spans the entire Dotdash publishing family. Keith has been with Dotdash since 2019. Previous to Dotdash, Keith was Director of Product Management at Red Ventures, having spent seven years working in various product roles at Bankrate.com. Before working at Bankrate, Keith was the first member of the product team at Hearst Newspapers. Read more

About Dotdash

Dotdash’s vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone, including Digiday’s 2020 Publisher of the Year. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Balance, The Spruce, Simply Recipes, Serious Eats, Byrdie, Brides, MyDomaine, Lifewire, TripSavvy, Liquor.com, TreeHugger and Thoughtco.

Here is an overview of our properties:

Verywell: The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health, Verywell Fit, Verywell Family, and Verywell Mind, take a human approach to health and wellness content and are a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites. Over 32 million people use Verywell sites each month to feel better and be healthier.

Investopedia: Investopedia helps investors understand financial concepts, improve investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Investopedia reaches over 16 million people each month.

The Balance: The Balance family of brands, including The Balance, The Balance Careers, and The Balance Small Business, deliver clear, practical, and straightforward personal financial advice to over 12 million people each month.

The Spruce: The Spruce family of brands, including The Spruce, The Spruce Eats, The Spruce Pets, and The Spruce Crafts combine inspiration with how-to advice to help users create homes they love. Collectively, The Spruce sites reach over 30 million people each month.

Simply Recipes: Simply Recipes, one of the original food blogs, helps over 15 million people each month get easy, delicious food on the table for themselves and their families.

Serious Eats: Serious Eats delivers trustworthy recipes, rigorously tested techniques, and food science to over six million hungry readers each month.

Byrdie: Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best. Byrdie reaches eight million people each month.

Brides: Brides inspires and guides our nearly two million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. Brides is committed to bringing you an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding, and every type of celebration.

MyDomaine: MyDomaine makes an aspirational life achievable—and affordable—with curated home-design inspiration, quick and fresh recipes, and healthy relationship advice that awaken a life well lived. MyDomaine reaches two million people each month.

Lifewire: Lifewire provides helpful, actionable tech tips, advice, and answers, without confusing jargon. Lifewire helps over seven million people each month get the most out of their technology.

TripSavvy: TripSavvy delivers curated expert advice for family and vacation travelers. We help over three million people each month have the best travel experiences.

Liquor.com: Liquor.com is dedicated to good drinking and great living. We inspire, entertain and educate over five million people each month interested in what happens in the glass and out of it.

TreeHugger: Treehugger is the only modern sustainability site that offers advice, clarity, and inspiration for both the eco-savvy and the green living novice. With over three million monthly users, Treehugger is one of the world’s largest information sites dedicated to driving sustainability mainstream.

Thoughtco: ThoughtCo is one of the largest and most comprehensive learning, information, and education sites online. ThoughtCo helps over seven million people a month become lifelong learners.

Careers

Investopedia is a fast-growing company and we are always looking for motivated, multi-talented, and organized people to join our team. To learn more, please see the Dotdash Careers page which will have opportunities with both Investopedia and the rest of the Dotdash publishing family.

Contact Us

Whether you have a comment or suggestion to share, we look forward to hearing from you. Feel free to reach out by visiting our Contact Us page.

Locations

Our primary offices are in New York City and Edmonton, Canada. Our New York City office is located at 28 Liberty Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10005 and is not open to the public. Our Edmonton office is located at 4208 – 97 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Z9 and is not open to the public.