Home Warranty Review Methodology

Your home is a big investment, perhaps the biggest you’ll make. Although home insurance protects you from destructive events such as fires and legal responsibilities if there are liability issues, it doesn’t protect you from smaller issues such as when your water heater goes out or your dishwasher decides to stop working.

That’s where having a home warranty can really help.

Home warranties are designed to cover repair and replacement costs on major home systems and appliances and can help save you big money when something goes wrong. All home warranty companies are not created equal, however, and when you select one it’s important to get it right.

To help you find the company that’s right for you, we reviewed both national and regional home warranty companies using a numerical rating system to help you narrow down your search and find the best home warranty plan for you.

How We Review Home Warranties

In order to help us identify the best home warranty companies available, we considered a variety of factors and, where needed, provided each company with an overall numerical rating.

The factors we considered when reviewing home warranty plans include:

Company longevity

Available plans

Plan pricing

Plan exclusions

Payout caps

Repair times

Customer service and claims

Customer complaints

When applicable, we assigned an overall rating with one as our lowest possible rating score and five as our highest possible rating score. These scores were then weighted and totaled to provide an overall company rating from one to five stars. In total, 24 data points were weighted on the level of importance to the customer experience. Where there were limited options in a category, we may have automatically assigned two or three points to every company and rated them based on a limited scale.

Company Longevity

Our review of a home warranty company starts with the company’s history. This includes where a company’s headquarters is located and how long it has been in business. To help you get a better idea of how the company operates, we note whether it is first and foremost a home warranty business or if the company operates under the umbrella of a parent company that specializes in something else.

Companies that have been around the longest fared better in our ratings, with those servicing customers for 11 years or more getting the best score. Newer companies with less than a year’s worth of experience got the lowest score.