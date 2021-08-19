Pet ownership is a rewarding experience, and the unconditional love offered by a four-legged companion just can’t be replaced. At the same time, having a pet means assuming financial responsibility in the event that the animal becomes sick or injured, and vet bills can quickly add up to thousands of dollars. Pet insurance plans are a great source of financial protection in the event that your pet needs medical care for an urgent or chronic condition.

We know how much your furry family members mean to you, so we’ve done extensive research into 19 industry-leading pet insurance companies to help you make the best decision for your pet’s wellbeing. This guide will explain how we evaluated the policies and services offered by each pet insurance provider and why each area of assessment is important.

Pet Insurance Review Methodology

We wanted to make sure our analysis of pet insurance providers was as objective and data-driven as possible, so we divided our evaluation into categories and gave companies a score in each area based on specific criteria. This allowed us to create a standardized comparison and identify the strengths and weaknesses of each provider.

In the end, six categories were evaluated. Companies were given a score of 1 to 5 in each category, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest. The weighted average of these scores was then used to calculate the provider’s overall score. The categories and their weighted score are listed in the following table.