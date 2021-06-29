The Benefits of Master Limited Partnerships

A Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) is a unique investment that combines the tax benefits of a limited partnership (LP) with the liquidity of a common stock. They are organized as publicly-traded partnerships (PTPs), a type of limited partnership where the limited partners’ shares are freely traded on securities exchanges. Thus, while an MLP has a partnership structure, it issues shares that trade on an exchange like common stock.

Today’s MLPs are defined by the Tax Reform Act of 1986 and the Revenue Act of 1987, which outline how companies can structure their operations to realize certain tax benefits and define which companies are eligible. To qualify, a firm must earn 90% of its income through activities or interest and dividend payments relating to natural resources, energy, commodities, or real estate.

Below, we outline how owning MLPs can provide a variety of benefits.

Master Limited Partnership (MLP)

Tax Benefits

Tax implications for MLPs differ significantly from corporations for both the company and its investors. Like other limited partnerships, there is no tax at the company level. This essentially lowers an MLP’s cost of capital, as it does not suffer the problem of double taxation on dividends. Companies that are eligible to become MLPs have a strong incentive to do so because it provides a cost advantage over their incorporated peers.

In an MLP, instead of paying a corporate income tax, the tax liability of the entity is passed on to its unitholders. Once a year, each investor receives a K-1 statement (similar to a 1099-DIV form) detailing his or her share of the partnership’s net income, which is then taxed at the investor’s individual tax rate.

One important distinction must be made here: While the MLP’s income is passed through to its investors for tax purposes, the actual cash distributions made to unitholders have little to do with the firm’s income. Instead, cash distributions are based on the MLP’s distributable cash flow (DCF), similar to free cash flow (FCF). Unlike dividends, these distributions are not taxed when they are received. Instead, they are considered reductions in the investment’s cost basis and create a tax liability that is deferred until the MLP is sold.

Fortunately for investors, MLPs generally have much higher distributable cash flow than they have taxable income. This is a result of significant depreciation and other tax deductions and is especially true of natural gas and oil pipeline and storage companies, which are the most common businesses to choose an MLP structure.

Investors then receive higher cash payments than the amount upon which they are taxed, creating an efficient means of tax deferral. The taxable income passed on to investors often is only 10% to 20% of the cash distribution, while the other 80% to 90% is deemed a return of capital and subtracted from the original cost basis of the initial investment.

The first MLP was organized in 1981. However, by 1987, Congress effectively limited the use of them to the real estate and natural resources sectors. These limitations were put into place out of a concern over too much lost corporate tax revenue; MLPs do not pay federal income taxes.

MLP ash Flows and Taxes

Let’s look at an example of the mechanics of cash flows and taxes that occur when holding and selling MLPs. Let’s assume an MLP is purchased for $25 per share, held for three years, makes cash distributions of $1.50/unit per year, and passes through $0.30 of taxable income to each unit per year.

First, calculate the change in cost basis caused by the net return of capital — cash distributions minus allocation of taxable income — over the life of the investment. For simplicity, assume taxable income and cash distribution remain constant through the life of the investment, although in reality, these probably would fluctuate each year.