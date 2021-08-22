The College Degrees You Should Have Gotten

What is the college degree that you should have gotten? Maybe it’s the one you did get. But sometimes when people are getting out of college—and they and their friends start hitting the job market—they realize that the opportunities open to grads with their particular major are not necessarily in the career fields they’d like to go after. Or they realize that the fields they thought they wanted to pursue actually pay a pittance of what new grads with different majors are being offered.

The price of a college education these days is enough to make even the most well-heeled students gulp. So it’s worth thinking of your degree as an investment in your future, not just the next hurdle you have to get over in order to land that first job.

The most valuable degrees are the ones that not only provide an immediate payoff after college but also afford those who pursue them long-term career satisfaction and the possibility of earnings growth. Here are some degrees that can produce those kinds of results—and that anyone still in school may want to consider.

Key Takeaways STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) degrees dominate the list of collegiate programs that lead to top-paying careers.

While some bachelor’s degrees in the humanities and social sciences don’t typically offer high salaries, they can provide a foundation for a graduate degree and a more lucrative career.

The value of a college degree is not only measured by the starting salary but also the potential for long-term wage growth.

Engineering

If you’re a born problem-solver, engineering might be the ideal degree. Several specialties rank near the top of the list when it comes to high-earning college programs. For example, degrees in petroleum engineering prepare you to design systems for extracting underground oil and gas deposits. A bachelor’s in the field will yield a median salary of $100,968, and may earn you as much as $201,000, with bonuses and profit sharing according to the website Payscale.

Other lucrative bachelor’s degrees include operations research and industrial engineering, which focus on the efficient management of human capital and equipment within a business. Even those with just an undergraduate degree generate an average mid-career salary of $93,000.

Other top-paying degrees include systems engineering—a program that focuses on the management of electrical, mechanical, and other complex systems—as well as marine engineering and aeronautical engineering. In 2020, grads with a degree in chemical engineering earned a median income of $108,540, or $52.18 per hour.

Nursing

Some of the highest-paying jobs in the country are in the healthcare sector. But you don’t need to become a doctor to bring home a very respectable paycheck. A degree in nursing, for example, provides a competitive salary with a lot less schooling. Registered nurses start out with an average salary of $66,420, according to Payscale. However, nurses with a Bachelor’s degree earned an average salary of $75,300 in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

While wage growth is a little more tepid than in some fields, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in later in your career. Those who go on to get their master’s degree, for example, can become nurse practitioners, who earn an average salary of $117,670. Those who go into nursing management can also do well for themselves. Nursing directors, for example, earn $88,2128 a year, on average, according to Payscale.

The long-term outlook for nurses is particularly rosy, with the BLS predicting 10% employment growth between 2019 and 2029, while jobs for nurse practitioners are expected to grow by 45%. The trend is driven in large part by the aging population.

Computer Science

There are many different occupations within the computer and information technology field. Employers are willing to pay big bucks for people who know how to program software, manage computer systems, and manipulate data.

According to the job-search site Indeed, the average person with a computer science degree earns about $104,000, although there is a large range of what someone with this degree might make, based on location and job title.

Below are the average salaries for various IT positions in 2019, according to the BLS.