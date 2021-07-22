The Ultimate Guide to Amex Membership Rewards

Credit Card Rewards Rates American Express Blue Business Cash Earn 2 points per dollar on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per year, and 1 point per dollar on everything else. American Express Green Card Earn 3 points per dollar on restaurants, transit, and travel, and 1 point per dollar on everything else American Express Gold Card Earn 4 points per dollar at restaurants and on up to $25,000 spent annually at U.S. supermarkets, 3 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel, and 1 point per dollar on everything else, up to 1 million bonus points each year Amex EveryDay Credit Card Earn 2 points per dollar on up to $6,000 spent annually at U.S. supermarkets and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Also, get 20% extra points when you use your card 20 or more times on purchases in a billing period Amex Everyday Preferred Credit Card Earn 3 points per dollar on up to $6,000 spent annually at U.S. supermarkets, 2 points per dollar at U.S. gas stations, and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Also, get 50% extra points when you use your card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period The Platinum Card Earn 5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel, and also on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel. All other purchases will get you 1 point per dollar Blue Business Plus Card Earn 2 points per dollar on the first $50,000 spent annually, then 1 point per dollar after that Business Green Rewards Card Earn 2 points per dollar on eligible purchases through Amex Travel and 1 point per dollar on everything else American Express Business Gold Card Earn 4 points per dollar on two select categories where you spend the most every month, up to $150,000 annually in combined spend. All other purchases will get you 1 point per dollar Business Platinum Card Earn 5 points per dollar on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Purchases of $5,000 or more will earn 50% more points

To maximize your rewards with the Membership Rewards program, take some time to consider how much you spend and in which categories. This can help you determine which card will give you the most rewards for your everyday spending without requiring you to change your shopping habits.

It may also make sense to apply for more than one card in the program. For example, the American Express Gold Card offers excellent rewards at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, but it’s likely that most of your purchases will only give you 1 point per dollar. And, if you own a small business and have business expenses, you could pair the American Express Gold Card with the Blue Business Plus Card and use the latter for all of your purchases that don’t give you bonus rewards with the Gold Card, you can ensure that you’ll always get at least 2 points per dollar on your spending.

And remember, no matter how many Membership Rewards credit cards you have, Amex pools your points from all of them automatically, so you don’t have to worry about moving points around to make sure you have enough to redeem.

Amex Offers

All American Express credit cards are eligible for the Amex Offers program, which allows you to add certain deals with a variety of merchants—including shopping, travel, and dining—to your card.

Once you’ve added the offer to your card and made an eligible purchase, you can get either a statement credit or bonus Membership Rewards points.

Bonus points typically come in the form of additional points per dollar spent at certain merchants.

Referral Bonuses

Most American Express credit cards allow you to earn bonus points when you refer a friend to apply for the card and they get approved. For example, you may get 15,000 bonus points for each friend you refer to apply for the Blue Business Plus Card, and who gets approved, up to 55,000 points per year.

Your friend may also get bonus points when they apply through your referral link and meet certain spending requirements. However, you can only view bonus information for a specific card via Amex’s Refer a Friend page if you have that card. Also, bonuses are subject to change.

Limited-time Offers

From time to time, American Express may send you an offer via email for the chance to earn bonus points. For example, you may get bonus points for adding authorized users to your account and having them spend a certain amount within a set period—similar to your card’s welcome offer. Some limited time offers are posted online for new applicants as well. For example, the American Express Blue Business Cash Card and the Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express have both offered a bonus offer of up to $300 in statement credits in the past.

How to Redeem Membership Rewards Points

One of the program’s strongest features is its flexibility with redemption options. That said, most of these redemption options will give you less than 1 cent per point in value—a figure that’s a standard minimum for many credit card rewards programs.

Redemption options include:

Statement credits

Online shopping

Gift cards

Travel

Merchandise

Transfers to other rewards programs

Statement Credits

If you want to get a statement credit for one of the charges you’ve made on your card, you can do so at a rate of 0.6 cents per point.

Online Shopping

You can use your Membership Rewards points to pay for online purchases with a number of retailers at a rate of 0.5 cents to 1 cent per point, depending on the merchant. Options include:

Amazon: 0.7 cents per point

Best Buy: 0.7 cents per point

Boxed: 0.7 cents per point

Dell.com: 0.7 cents per point

Grubhub: 0.7 cents per point

JustGiving: 0.7 cents per point

Newegg: 0.7 cents per point

NYC Taxi: 1 cent per point

PayPal: 0.7 cents per point

Rite Aid: 0.7 cents per point

Saks Fifth Avenue: 0.7 cents per point

Staples: 0.7 cents per point

Ticketmaster: 0.5 cents per point

Walmart: 0.7 cents per point

Gift Cards

Cardholders can redeem Membership Rewards points for gift cards good at a long list of travel, dining, and shopping retailers. Values can vary by retailer, but they typically range from 0.5 cents to 1 cent per point.

Travel

You can use your points to book travel through Amex Travel, which functions similarly to discount travel websites like Expedia and Orbitz. The value of your points can range from 0.7 cents to 1 cent apiece, depending on the type of travel you’re booking:

Flights and flight upgrades: 1 cent per point

Fine Hotels & Resorts collection bookings: 1 cent per point

Other prepaid hotels: 0.7 cents per point

Cruises: 0.7 cents per point

Expedia.com bookings: 0.7 cents per point

Plan vacations: 0.7 cents per point

If you have the Business Platinum Card and use your points to cover the cost of some or all of an eligible flight, you’ll get 35% of those points back, up to 500,000 points per calendar year.

In other words, if you use 100,000 points to pay for a $1,000 flight, you’ll get 35,000 points back, effectively reducing your redemption to 65,000 points. That gives you a redemption rate of 1.54 cents per point.

Merchandise

If you want to use your points to buy merchandise through the Membership Rewards website, you’ll typically get just 0.5 cents per point on those redemptions.

Transfers to Other Rewards Programs

American Express partners with 22 airlines and hotel chains, allowing you to transfer your points to each. Most transfers are at a 1:1 ratio, but some offer more or less than that. Here’s a breakdown of the partners and how many points or miles you’ll get when you transfer Membership Rewards points.