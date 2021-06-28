Top Gold Stocks for July 2021

Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco Nevada Corp. (FNV), Newmont Corp. (NEM), and Australia-based Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCM).

Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have underperformed the broader market over the past year as the U.S. and other economies have begun to recover amid the global pandemic. GDX has provided a total return of -1.3% over the past 12 months, well below the Russell 1000’s total return of 43.5%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of June 25, 2021.

Here are the top 5 gold stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.