Top Marijuana Stocks for July 2021

The marijuana industry is made up of companies that either support or are engaged in the research, development, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational marijuana. Cannabis has begun to gain wider acceptance and has been legalized in a growing number of nations, states, and other jurisdictions for recreational, medicinal, and other uses. Some of the biggest companies in the marijuana industry include Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), and Tilray Inc. (TLRY). Many big marijuana companies have continued to post sizable net losses as they focus on investing in equipment to speed up revenue growth, which remained strong despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Marijuana stocks, as represented by the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), have outperformed the broader market. MJ has provided a total return of 61.8% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000 index’s total return of 43.5%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of June 25, 2021.

Here are the top 5 marijuana stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

On March 31, 2021, New York passed a law legalizing recreational cannabis, expanding medical use, and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, among other measures. Not all of these provisions will go into effect immediately and there is no timeline yet on when all these measures will be fully implemented.

These are the marijuana stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in the early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business’s value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves, or returns to, profitability. The P/S ratio shows how much you’re paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.