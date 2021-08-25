Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

The marijuana industry is made up of companies that either support or are engaged in the research, development, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational marijuana. Cannabis has begun to gain wider acceptance and has been legalized in a growing number of nations, states, and other jurisdictions for recreational, medicinal, and other uses. Some of the biggest companies in the marijuana industry include Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), and Tilray Inc. (TLRY). Many big marijuana companies have continued to post sizable net losses as they focus on investing in equipment to speed up revenue growth.

Marijuana stocks, as represented by the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), have slightly outperformed the broader market. MJ has provided a total return of 36.9% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000 index’s total return of 35.0%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Aug. 23, 2021.

Here are the top 5 marijuana stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the marijuana stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in the early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business’s value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves, or returns to, profitability. The P/S ratio shows how much you’re paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.

Best Value Marijuana Stocks

Price ($)

Market Cap ($B)

12-Month Trailing P/S Ratio

High Tide Inc. (HITI.V)

CA$9.20

CA$0.5

2.1

Acreage Holdings Inc. (ACRG.A.U.CX)

3.10

0.3

2.3

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO)

CA$11.81

CA$1.0

3.2

Cresco Labs Inc. (CL.CX)

CA$12.75

CA$3.4

3.3

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

46.14

2.0

3.4

Source: YCharts

High Tide Inc.: High Tide is a Canada-based company engaged in the manufacture and retail of cannabis accessories. The company operates a cannabis retail chain, a global manufacturer and distributor of consumption accessories, and three accessories e-commerce platforms. Its brands include Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis, NewLeaf Cannabis, Grasscity, Smoke Cartel, Daily High Club, DankStop, CBDcity, FAB CBD, Valiant Distribution, and Famous Brandz. High Tide’s online platforms had nearly 100 million site visits in 2020. The company’s stock also trades in the U.S. on the Nasdaq under the ticker HITI. The company recently completed its acquisition of DS Distribution Inc., an online retailer operating as DankStop.com. The agreement to acquire DankStop for $3.85 million was announced on July 20, 2021.

Acreage Holdings Inc.: Acreage Holdings owns a portfolio of cannabis brands. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and dispensing of cannabis and related products. Its brands include the Botanist, Superflux, and Prime. Acreage has a footprint in 12 U.S. states, including operational dispensaries and operational cultivation and processing facilities. The company’s stock also trades over the counter (OTC) in the U.S. under the ticker ACRHF.

Village Farms International Inc.: Village Farms International is a Canada-based agricultural producer. In addition to growing vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers, the company also produces cannabis. The company distributes fresh produce from Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses in Canada and the U.S., as well as from partner greenhouses in Canada and Mexico. The company’s stock also trades in the U.S. on the Nasdaq under the ticker VFF. Village Farms recently announced that it has acquired Balanced Health Botanicals for $75 million. Balanced Health Botanicals is a privately-held company based in Colorado that owns and operates one of the largest brands in the U.S. CBD market.

Cresco Labs Inc.: Cresco Labs is a consumer-packaged cannabis products company involved in growing, manufacturing, and distribution. The company operates in ten states, including production facilities and dispensaries. Its brands include Cresco, Reserve, Remedi, High Supply, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy’s, Good News, Sunnyside, and Floracal Farms. Cresco Labs’ stock also trades OTC in the U.S. under the ticker CRLBF. The company recently announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness LLC, a medical cannabis dispensary based in Maryland. Cresco is buying Blair Wellness for roughly 1.8 times estimated 2021 revenue. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.: Hydrofarm Holdings Group is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes hydroponic products to customers throughout the U.S. and in Canada. The company operates hundreds of brands. It has 6 distribution locations in the U.S., offering a product line of over 5,000 items. Hydrofarm announced in early August that it has acquired Greenstar Plant Products Inc., a Canada-based nutrient company, for approximately $83 million. Greenstar manufactures the Grotek and Gaia Green brands and is Hydrofarm’s latest plant nutrient manufacturer acquisition. In July, the company acquired Aurora Innovations Inc., Aurora International Inc., and Gotham Properties LLC, which collectively are called “Aurora”.

These are the marijuana stocks with the highest year-over-year (YOY) sales growth for the most recent quarter. Rising sales can help investors identify companies that are able to grow revenue organically or through other means, and find growing companies that have not yet reached profitability. In addition, earnings per share can be significantly influenced by accounting factors that may not reflect the overall strength of the business. However, sales growth can also be potentially misleading about the strength of a business, because growing sales on money-losing businesses can be harmful if the company has no plan to reach profitability.