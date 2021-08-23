Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. XLK has provided investors with a total return of 34.9% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000’s total return of 32.9%. These market performance numbers and statistics in the tables below are as of Aug. 19, 2021.

Here are the top 5 tech stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the tech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.

Best Value Tech Stocks

Price ($)

Market Cap ($B)

12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio

CDK Global Inc. (CDK)

41.63

5.1

5.0

HP Inc. (HPQ)

28.22

33.9

10.0

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

117.42

8.4

10.5

Intel Corp. (INTC)

52.44

212.8

11.7

Synnex Corp. (SNX)

123.27

6.4

12.1

Source: YCharts

CDK Global Inc.: CDK Global provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The company helps automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to optimize and streamline their daily operations. CDK Global has more than 30,000 retail client locations. The company in June completed its acquisition of Roadster Inc., a digital platform for buying and selling cars. CDK Global paid about $360 million for Roadster.

HP Inc.: HP is a global provider of personal computing, imaging, and printing products and services. The company’s offerings include desktop and notebook computers, workstations, retail point-of-sale systems, displays, printers and hardware, and support and services. HP’s customers include individual consumers, businesses, and governments. The company holds 27,000 patents and operates in 170 countries throughout the world. HP announced in late July that it agreed to acquire Teradici Corp., a provider of remote computing software that enables users to securely access high-performance computing from a range of devices. Financial terms of the agreement, which is expected to close by the end of this year, were not disclosed.

Arrow Electronics Inc.: Arrow Electronics is a global provider of electronic components, computer products, and enterprising computing solutions to OEMs, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. The company distributes batteries, displays, sensors, memory products, and a wide range of other electronic components. It also offers related services, solutions, and software. The company has roughly 20,000 employees worldwide and has more than 180,000 customers in technology manufacturing as well as other industries.

Intel Corp.: Intel designs and manufactures computer components and related products, including processors, chipsets, server products, memory and storage, ethernet products, wireless connectivity products, and more. Its products are designed for a range of traditional and emerging computing technologies, including edge computing, 5G networks, cloud computing, AI, autonomous driving, and more. Intel employs a global workforce of around 110,600 people. The company recently announced that it has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide commercial foundry services for the initial phase of the department’s Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial (RAMP-C) program. Under the terms of the agreement, Intel will develop a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry ecosystem, which will be used to manufacture leading-edge custom and integrated circuits and other commercial products for the Department of Defense. Intel’s foundry business, launched earlier this year, will oversee the work. The company noted in its press release that 80% of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing capacity is concentrated in Asia. The lack of domestic manufacturing capacity poses risks to the U.S.’s longer-term needs for secure microelectronics, Intel said.

Synnex Corp.: Synnex is a provider of IT solutions and value-added services to the technology industry, including distribution, logistics, and integration services. Its core competencies include IT systems and servers, system components, software, communication and security equipment, and consumer electronics. Synnex distributes over 40,000 technology products from manufacturers around the world and provides technology solutions to more than 25,000 resellers and retail customers. The Republican National Committee (RNC) on July 6 disclosed that hackers had attacked its computer systems by breaching Synnex, one of its contractors. The RNC said no data had been accessed. The hackers responsible for the cyber attack are believed to be linked to Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

These are the top tech stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly YOY percentage revenue growth and their most recent quarterly YOY earnings per share (EPS) growth. Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one or the other figure unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of over 2,500% were excluded as outliers.